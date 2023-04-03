Shuswap students plan for post-secondary at Okanagan College in Salmon Arm

Shuswap Middle School students will check out the Okanagan College Salmon Arm campus on May 3, and district students in grades 10-12 can attend the Experience OC event on May 5, 2023. (Black Press file photo)

Shuswap middle schoolers will get a chance to have a college experience, getting a sneak peek at what is ahead of them if they pursue post-secondary education in their community.

All eighth grade students from Shuswap Middle School will spend the morning at Salmon Arm’s Okanagan College campus on May 3, learning what the campus has to offer in terms of both programs and facilities.

Students will get to go to different stations set up at the college, following a tour of the campus. They will hear a talk from a college advisor on programs available, view scientific demonstrations and other interactive presentations and play games.

“Visiting the OC Salmon Arm campus is a wonderful chance for our students to see the post-secondary learning opportunities that are available right here in their home town,” said SMS principal Scott Anderson in a school district 83 Career Programs post.

Also that week, secondary students in Grades 10-12 from across the district are invited to the Salmon Arm campus’ Experience OC event on May 5. Students attend lectures from college professors in fields they are interested in, with program information booths open and a barbecue lunch included. Registration opens April 13 and closes April 27 for Experience OC, and interested students should visit their school’s career coordinator or SD 83 career education coordinator George Richard at 778-824-1188 or grichard@sd83.bc.ca.

@willson_becca

rebecca.willson@saobserver.net

