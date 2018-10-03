Shuswap students recognize Orange Shirt Day

Kamloops elder Rose Miller visited Shuswap Middle School Friday to speak with students regarding her experience in a residential school, sharing her story and her successes today, as part of the school’s recognition of Orange Shirt Day. Throughout the day, students painted rocks with different words they felt represented the residential school experience of First Nations, and then placed the painted rocks around the school’s Peace Pole. The idea for the project came from Miller, adapted and inspired by the Eliza Archie School in Canim Lake, Secwepemc’ulewc. (Photo contributed)

