Shuswap support organizations receive financial boost from SASCU

SASCU vice-president finance and credit Jennifer Black and president/CEO Barry Delaney present $7,300 in cheques to the Salmon Arm Salvation Army’s Joel and Lynn Torrens. (Contributed)

SASCU is stepping up with donations for Shuswap organizations that provide support for those in need.

The credit union is giving $22,000 to the Salvation Army, Second Harvest, Eagle Valley, Sorrento and North Shuswap food banks, the Lighthouse Emergency Shelter and Salmon Arm SAFE Society Transition House, to help them respond to needs within the region.

“The events of 2021 have been particularly hard on our most vulnerable and giving back is at the core of SASCU’s values,” said SASCU CEO Barry Delaney in a Dec. 21 media release. “We felt the best way to make a difference is to once again support the work of local organizations and their dedicated volunteers.”

Delaney added SASCU is also donating $5,000 towards the Canadian Red Cross BC Flood Relief Program, to support evacuees now residing in the Shuswap.

Through the Community Support Program, SASCU reinvests five per cent of its net operating income each year to fund projects and vital community programs. A sample of funded projects in 2021 include the Secwepemc Landmarks project, Shuswap Lifeboat Society’s new boathouse, HVAC replacement at the Shuswap Theatre, and the Shuswap Hospital Foundation.

SASCU is also partnered with Do Some Good, an online platform to help maximize awareness and the impact of programs and volunteers in the Shuswap. Accounts are free for non-profits to create: https://dosomegood.ca/login.

