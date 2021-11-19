Shuswap Trail Alliance announces new, improved website for finding area trails

Just one site now for all trail information and maps plus details on the organization

Shuswap Trail Alliance has announced its new, improved website which has an easier-to-use trails database with a new search option. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)

For those who love to enjoy Shuswap trails, navigating them just became smoother.

The Shuswap Trail Alliance (STA) has launched its new and improved website. While the alliance used to have two websites, one for the organization and one for trail information and maps, one site now covers it all.You will find an easy-to-use and comprehensive trails database, along with information about the organization and links to many resources.

“Tourists and residents alike head to the Shuswap Trails website to find access information and to download trail maps,” said executive director Jen Bellhouse. “Trail users will find the new trails database easier to use and it comes with a great new search option.”

The STA expressed its appreciation for City of Salmon Arm funding, which made the dream of a new website a reality.

Funds from the city were leveraged with funds from the Shuswap Community Foundation and MRDT (the hotel tax program), allowing the two websites to be overhauled and merged into one.

GIS department staff from the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) were instrumental in the creation of the trails database, Bellhouse said, and the trail alliance website refreshes data from the CSRD’s database daily, maintaining an up-to-date website. The Shuswap Trails website is part of the wider Shuswap Tourism toolbox and the online point source for trails in the region, which is all part of the Shuswap Tourism Strategy.

“Our new website really goes to show you what can happen when folks work together, and we are so incredibly grateful for the funding that we received for this project,” said Bellhouse. “We’re so excited to have this great new resource that we can offer the region.”

Bellhouse offered appreciation for all the support from CSRD staff as well as Shuswap Tourism and Csek Creative.

The new website launched in time for the STA’s annual membership drive, with a new and improved online form. The $20 membership fee assists with planning and building trails in the community.

To visit the new website, go to www.shuswaptrails.com.

