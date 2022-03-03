Shuswap Trail Alliance grateful following successful auction fundraiser

The Hillcrest Heights greenway was completed by the Shuswap Trail Alliance in May 2021. (File photo)

Gratitude is abundant among staff and volunteers of the Shuswap Trail Alliance.

The trail alliance’s online auction fundraising event recently concluded, with the non-profit receiving around $61,000 for trail projects in 2022.

“The community support continues to blow us away,” said Shuswap Trail Alliance (STA) executive director Jen Bellhouse in a media release. “We weren’t sure how an online auction would go for a second year, but not only did we do well, supporters showed up in a huge way and we raised more than any other year.”

Bellhouse and the STA credited the volunteers who helped make the event happen, including Sylvia McMahan and Diane Little, who “worked tirelessly to get the auction set up,” Joan Mitchell who picked up items for the auction, and the auction site proof reading team of Barb McKinnon and Cindy Sholinder.

Prizes were given away as part of the fundraising event. Amy Guest was the winner of the $1,942.50 50/50 prize, while Alana Rooney won the WestJet Gift of Flight raffle.

“The February fundraiser lays the foundation that allows the Shuswap Trail Alliance to work with regional partners throughout the year,” reads the release. “The funds are leveraged with matching grants, donations, in-kind contributions, dedicated community project budgets and an extraordinary contribution of volunteer time to grow local greenway trails throughout the region.”

Upcoming projects for 2022 include continuing work on the Sicamous-to-Armstrong Rail Trail, the West Bay Connector and Secwepemc Landmarks and Trailhead Sign projects.

Other work ahead involves East Shuswap alpine trail improvements, Columbia Shuswap Regional District parks, Rec Sites and Trails, BC Parks, Salmon Arm greenways, South Canoe greenspace, Ida View Trail, Chase trail planning, North Shuswap plans and the regional Trails Roundtable.

“Again, we want to express our appreciation to our sponsors, volunteers and bidders,” said Bellhouse. “You have secured funds for the trails we love for another year! Stay tuned for some major trail improvements in the East Shuswap this season and the completion of the East Canoe Creek bridge.”

lachlan@saobserver.net

