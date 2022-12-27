Shuswap Trail Alliance looking ahead to exciting new year

The Shuswap Trail Alliance is looking ahead to a busy new year with events planned for all levels of sports enthusiasts and trail users.

The 2023 Shuswap Trails Party takes place at the SASCU Recreation Centre on Friday, Feb. 3 with doors opening at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at Skookum Cycle and Ski.

The Shuswap Trail Alliance is also asking for donations for the 2023 silent auction. Physical and monetary donations help toward developing and improving trails in the community. Monetary donations can be mailed to Box 1531, Salmon Arm, V1E 4P6. E-transfers can be sent to membership@shuswaptrails.com with the note ‘Auction2023’ on either a cheque or an e-transfer. Physical donation items can be dropped off at Shuswap Clothing and Shoe Co., 330 Alexander St. NE in Salmon Arm.

The auction runs from Feb. 3 to 18 and members can pay for different levels of media sponsorship. Contact 250-832-3435 or email auction@shuswaptrails.com for more information. The deadline for sponsorships is Friday, Jan. 28.

In the spring, get ready for some action-packed sports when marathon trail events return to the community. The BC Backyard Ultra is on April 28, Salty Dog Enduro is scheduled for May 12 to 14, and the Shuswap Ultra will be June 23 and 24.

