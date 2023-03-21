Shuswap Trail Alliance looks forward to spring camps, rail trail construction

Junior Trail Camp to work with youth on trail building and maintenance, hiring for 2023 underway

Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail partners announced March 6, 2023, that they will be receiving a $500,000 B.C. Active Transportation Infrastructure grant that will go towards construction of a section of the trail near Armstrong. (CSRD photo)

Shuswap Trail Alliance is gearing up for a busy spring season.

The Junior Trail Camp is fast approaching for young people interested in learning how multipurpose recreational trails are built, approved and maintained. The three-day information and training session requires participants to be comfortable being outside, with possible weather changes, insect and animal encounters involved. Campers will work outside and must come prepared with appropriate clothing and supplies like water, food and additional warm layers.

If selected, campers must be available on April 17, 24 and May 1 from 4-7 p.m. Some campers may be chosen to join the Trail Alliance Junior Trail Crew, which is a paid summer position.

Locations are still to be determined for the camp and the deadline to apply is April 10. The online application contains more details and Shuswap Trail Alliance can be contacted at 250-832-0102 or info@shuswaptrails.com.

With the $500,000 funding from the B.C. Active Transportation Infrastructure grant program announced earlier this month, and the additional $160,000 from Columbia Shuswap Regional District and Regional District of North Okanagan funds, work on the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail between Sicamous and Armstrong is set to begin this year. This funding, along with contributions from Splatsin and community donors, totals more than $15 million. Only the Highway 97A pedestrian overpass and last six kilometres remain in need of funds, reads the trail alliance’s update.

READ MORE: Grant supports section of Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail near Armstrong

The Responsible Recreation: Pathways, Practices and Possibilities conference put on by the Columbia Mountains Institute of Applied Ecology is May 9-10 in Revelstoke. Registration is available on the institute’s website.

Shuswap Trail Alliance is hiring for its senior trail crew for the 2023 season. Applications are available at shuswaptrails.com.

READ MORE: Shuswap Watershed Council’s concern over algal blooms gets provincial reply

@willson_becca

rebecca.willson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BikingHikingNatureShuswapTrails