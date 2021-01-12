Shuswap Trail Alliance’s major fundraiser moves online

Silent auction, 50/50 draw and more will be available for most of February

The Shuswap Trail Alliance is putting on an online fundraiser to support their work around the region. (Shuswap Trail Alliance photo)

Unable to hold their annual winter fundraising party, the Shuswap Trail Alliance plans to fill the gap with an online silent auction.

The community non-profit organization which maintains and promotes numerous public trails throughout the Shuswap plans to have the auction up and running on their website from February 5 to 28. The group is currently soliciting auction items donated by local businesses. Donations can be dropped off at Shuswap Clothing & Shoe Co.

The deadline for contributions is Jan. 29.

Read More: Fundraiser will help create new mammography unit Shuswap Lake General Hospital

Read More: Disoriented snowshoer rescued from Shuswap backcountry

The Shuswap Trail Party, usually held in February at the SASCU Rec Centre, can’t go forward in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, it is moving online to a website which will feature Shuswap trail features and photos, as well as the fundraisers.

The online event will include a silent auction, 50/50 draw and raffle, giving people a variety of ways to support the Trail Alliance.

Those interested in further information or becoming a sponsor of the event can contact Sylvia McMahan at 250-832-3435 or by email at auction@shuswaptrails.com.



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Charity and Donations