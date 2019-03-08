Denise Butler and Shannon Hecker of the Canadian Mental Health Association Shuswap/Revelstoke gratefully receive a $3,881 donation, raised during the March 6 Women Who Wine event, for the organization’s Suicide Prevention and Awareness programs. (Kristal Burgess Photography)

Shuswap women raise a glass for worthy causes

Women Who Wine help community non-profit groups with projects

A gathering of Shuswap women once again raised a glass in support of worthy causes.

On Wednesday, March 6, the region’s newest women’s networking group, Shuswap Women Who Wine, hosted their third quarterly Community Giving event.

The event was held at the Salmon Arm Legion and attended by 48 members of the community.

At December’s Community Giving event, attendees were asked to nominate organizations for the next event.

The Canadian Mental Health Association Shuswap Revelstoke, Second Harvest Food Bank and the Salvation Army Lighthouse Emergency Shelter received the most nominations.

Representatives from each of these organizations attended the March 6 event to pitch a local project they are looking to fund. Each of the 48 attendees contributed $100 to a donation pool and then voted by secret ballot after hearing about all three projects. In the end, the Canadian Mental Health Association Shuswap Revelstoke received 80 per cent of all donations ($3,881) to help fund their Suicide Prevention and Awareness programs in the Shuswap this year, specifically their Lantern Walk which will be held on Sept. 11, 2019.

Read more: Three of region’s non-profits to share more than $11,000

Read more: Shuswap Women Who Wine host community giving event

The Salvation Army Lighthouse Shelter walked away with 10 per cent ($485) of the pool to help cover the costs of replacing the mattresses in the shelter and a new commercial-grade washer and dryer. The Second Harvest Food Bank also received 10 per cent to help fund their Milk Program that provides extra milk each week to the families they see who have kids at home. If you are interested in helping any of these organizations complete their projects, or are looking to volunteer, please reach out to them directly.

The Shuswap Women Who Wine would like to thank the Salmon Arm Legion, Patrick Ryley, all members, attendees, and sponsors for making this Community Giving event a success. Anyone interested in joining this monthly women’s networking group, or would like to nominate a local organization for a future event, please visit www.womenwhowine.ca, find us on Facebook or email info@womenwhowine.ca.

The next Community Giving Event will be held on June 14 at the Salmon Arm Golf Club.

Submitted by Kailee Ramsell, president, Women who Wine.

Most Read