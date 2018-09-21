80 per cent of all donations to help fund an Autism Support program for the Shuswap. (Submitted photo)

Shuswap Women Who Wine host community giving event

The Event was hosted by Harpur Farm and Pumpkin Patch in South Canoe.

On Wednesday evening the Shuswap’s newest women’s networking group, Shuswap Women Who Wine hosted their first quarterly Community Giving event.

The Event was hosted by Harpur Farm and Pumpkin Patch in South Canoe and was attended by 38 members of the community.

RELATED: Women caring about their community

RELATED: Vernon launches 100 Kids Who Care

Back in June the group had their launch party and asked attendees to nominate three local organizations to be invited to this event. The organizations who had the most nominations were the Shuswap Children’s Association, Shuswap Hospice Society and the Shuswap SPCA.

Representatives from each of these organizations attended the event to pitch a project that they are looking to fund. Each attendee contributed $100 to the donation pool and then voted by secret ballot after hearing about all three projects. In the end, the Shuswap Children’s Association walked away with 80 per cent of all donations to help fund an Autism Support program for the Shuswap, with runner-up receiving 10 per cent of the donation pool.

The Shuswap Women Who Wine would like to thank all members, attendees, and sponsors for making their first Community Giving event a success.

If you are interested in joining this monthly women’s networking group or would like to nominate a local organization for a future event, please visit www.womenwhowine.ca or email info@womenwhowine.ca.

To report a typo, email: newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. teen with autism a talented guitarist

Just Posted

CSRD board approves pay increase for directors

Remuneration bylaw will come into effect after election of new board

CSRD looking into upgrades for Scotch Creek Water Plan

District beginning feasibility study for future upgrades

Race is on for Shuswap late-run sockeye salmon

New estimates say about 750,000 sockeye will spawn on the Adams River, similar to 2014 dominant run

Salmon Arm library to undergo upgrades over the winter

New meeting space planned for Okanagan Regional Library’s Salmon Arm branch

Boil water notice lifted for Falkland

The boil water notice for the Falkland Water System has been rescinded

Your weekend weather update

Rain continues to move right across the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

B.C. teen with autism a talented guitarist

Farley Mifsud is gaining fans with every performance

Yukon man facing new attempted murder charge in B.C. exploding mail case

Leon Nepper, 73, is now facing one charge each of aggravated assault and attempted murder

Hospice to B.C. council race candidate dies

A week after leaving hospice to go to city hall to declare his candidacy, David Hesketh has died.

Tilray Inc sees $10-billion in market cap go up in smoke

Tilray’s share price closed at $123 US on Friday, a decline from its intraday peak of nearly $300 US earlier in the week

Shuswap Women Who Wine host community giving event

The Event was hosted by Harpur Farm and Pumpkin Patch in South Canoe.

Breast density to be included in mammogram results across B.C.

The information is crucial in proactively reducing the risk of breast cancer, doctors say

Canada to boost support for riskier forms of renewable energy: minister

A $30-million contribution to a $117-million tidal project hopes to harness the immense power of the Bay of Fundy

B.C. watching Trans Mountain review, George Heyman says

Court decision stalling pipeline ‘validates’ environmental concerns

Most Read