Shuswap Women Who Wine surpass $100,000 in donations to community groups

Shuswap Women Who Wine helped three local non-profit organizations and a local resident wishing to return to Ukraine at their latest community giving event.

The event was held Saturday, March 5 at Song Sparrow Hall in Salmon Arm. Shuswap Women Who Wine president Kailee Amlin said 60 people gathered to hear presentations from Mamas for Mamas, Shuswap Hospice Society and the Second Harvest food bank.

Following the presentations, which focused on projects the organizations are working on, event attendees voted for the organization they wished to receive 80 per cent of the donation pool, which totalled $4,600.

The winner was Mamas for Mamas, which provides a safe means for mothers to donate items needed by other mothers. The remaining 20 per cent was divided between Shuswap Hospice and Second Harvest.

Amlin said a surprise auction was initiated by Women Who Wine member Kristine Wickner. Through this another $1,200 was raised for a local Ukrainian woman who is wishes to return to Ukraine to volunteer and be with her family during this uncertain time.

Amlin noted more than $102,000 has been raised at Women Who Wine Community Giving Events since they began.

“The society held these public events quarterly before the pandemic hit and then moved to a virtual and member-only framework during the last two years,” said Amlin. “Surprisingly, this did not hinder the fundraising efforts of the Women Who Wine and they can now say that they have raised and distributed over $102,400 to local causes.”

The Women Who Wine Society thanks its supporters, sponsors and members for their continued commitment.

For more information, visit www.womenwhowine.ca, or email info@womenwhowine.ca

