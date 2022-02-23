Shuswap Women Who Wine will be holding their next Community Giving Event at Song Sparrow Hall in Salmon Arm on Saturday, March 5, 2022. (File photo)

Shuswap Women Who Wine to reach milestone with upcoming Community Giving Event

Tropical theme chosen for March 5 event at Song Sparrow Hall

The Shuswap Women Who Wine are inviting the community to join them for an extra special Community Giving Event.

This event will mark a milestone for the Women Who Wine as the group expects to reach $100,000 raised since the its inception in September 2018.

Guests are encouraged to dress in their best tropical vacation attire for the event, which takes place at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, at Song Sparrow Hall in downtown Salmon Arm.

The nominees for this event are the Shuswap Hospice Society, the Second Harvest food bank and Mamas for Mamas (Shuswap). Guests will hear presentations from each of the nominees about projects they are looking to fund and each attendee that has purchased a donation ticket will be able to vote by secret ballot for the organization they wish to win 80 per cent of the donation pool. Each runner up will receive 10 per cent.

To purchase a dinner ticket and/or a donation ticket, visit womenwhowine.ca/donate.

