Shuswap youngsters ready for a story

Okanagan Regional Library Salmon Arm Branch librarian Ardie Burnham receives some assistance with story time at Klahani Park Wednesday morning, July 25. The library’s next Story Time in the Park outing is Aug. 1 at William Baker Park at the Canoe ball diamond, then Aug. 8 at Kin Park. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

