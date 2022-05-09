Shuswap’s largest heritage attraction getting ready to reopen

The Shuswap Garden Club’s Virginia Schultz, centre, presents a cheque to R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum manager Susan Mackie, right, and village gardener Debi Stone. The money will go towards needs for the village’s gardens. Haney reopens for the 2022 season on Wednesday, May 11. (Contributed)

A donation from the Shuswap Garden Club will help beautify the grounds at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum for when it opens this month.

The Club’s Virginia Schultz, recently presented a cheque to Haney manager Susan Mackie and gardener Debi Stone, to go towards spring maintenance of the gardens at village. In particular, Mackie said the money would be used for three yards of needed mulch, two yards of manure, pruning of the heritage apple trees at Haney House, other plants for the gardens as well as six soaker hoses for gardens without irrigation.

The Shuswap’s largest heritage attraction is set to reopen to the public on Wednesday, May 11. There, people can stroll through recreations of local history at the Montebello Museum, the recipient of the 2018 Thompson-Okanagan-Kootenay Commercial Building Awards Award of Merit. In addition to being home to the Ernie Doe Archives Room and the museum’s collection and gallery, the building features nine storefronts, each with their own story, including the Salmon Arm Observer, Demers and Tillman Pool Hall and Barbershop, the McGuire General Store, Lingford and Honey Photo Studio and the E.A. Palmer Butcher Shop.

The new Children’s Museum and Discovery Centre, and outdoor play area, provide hours of playful discovery for families. Located on the main level of the Broadview School House in the heart of the village, the Discovery Centre’s themes are nature, water, and history. The outdoor play area is located directly behind the Discovery Centre.

If you are looking for a unique lunch experience, the village’s licensed full-service restaurant, the Sprig of Heather , offers indoor and outdoor seating for up to 150 guests. It is also the new home for Villains and Vittles Dinner Theatre dinner service. The dinner theatre takes place Wednesday, Friday and Sunday evenings in July and August. Seating is limited and tickets can be booked at 250-832-5243.

The commercial kitchen handles all the culinary needs for the daily menu and catering for events, weddings and corporate functions at the Heritage Village. Just want to come for lunch? Ask for a free visitor pass to the restaurant at the ticket kiosk.

The village is home to a 2.5-kilometre walking trail in a woodland setting that spans two climatic zones and parallels Canoe Creek. With a Trail Guide in hand, visitors discover the property’s natural history and identify the plants used by First Nations and early settlers.

For more information on annual passes and events, or to become a member, volunteer or donor, contact R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum at 250-832-5243, or visit www.salmonarmmuseum.org.

