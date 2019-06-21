Shuswap’s Women Who Wine raises $6,000 for community groups

Bulk of proceeds of quarterly Community Giving Event go to Wellness Centre at Salmon Arm Secondary

Women Who Wine donate $6,000 to three local groups at their quarterly Community Giving Event on June 14. Receiving $4,720 was the Sullivan Wellness Centre, while the Shuswap SPCA and the Shuswap Hospice Society received $590 each. The people in the photo, from left, with the cheque for the Wellness Centre are: Dr. Liz Willms, Chris Johnson, Colleen Making, Monica Kriese and Lelaine Pukas. (Selina Metcalfe photo, Ihana Images)

Shuswap Women Who Wine hosted their fourth quarterly Community Giving event, raising $6,000 for three local organizations.

Held at the Ironwood Restaurant at the Salmon Arm Golf Club, the Friday, June 14, event was attended by 60 community members.

Recipients were the Salmon Arm Secondary Sullivan Wellness Centre, the Shuswap SPCA and the Shuswap Hospice Society.

The SAS Wellness Centre received $4,720, while the Shuswap SPCA and the Shuswap Hospice Society each received $590.

Organizers expressed appreciation for all those who made the event such a success.

If you are interested in joining the monthly women’s networking group, or would like to nominate a local organization for a future event, visit www.womenwhowine.ca, find them on Facebook or email info@womenwhowine.ca.

The next Community Giving Event is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 20, at Harpur Farm and Pumpkin Patch.

