Sicamous-based marine rescue crew celebrates 10 years of serving the Shuswap

Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 106 unit chief Chris Carruthers stands in front of one of the Shuswap marine rescue organization’s vessels on display for an open house held Saturday, May 14 at Sicamous’ Main Street landing. The event was a celebration of Station 106’s 10th anniversary. (Andrea Horton-Eagle Valley News)

The Shuswap’s marine rescue organization celebrated 10 years of service last weekend.

Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 106 Shuswap hosted an open house at Sicamous’ Main Street Landing on Saturday, May 14.

Station 106 and other local first responders had displays, vessels and vehicles present, all in celebration of the Sicamous-based marine rescue organization’s 10th anniversary.

Station 106’s first mission was at 2:35 p.m. on May 19, 2012 when Rescue One and crew responded to a medical emergency call.

Since then, Station 106 crews have been on 340 missions, with about 71 per cent of those being emergency call-outs. In addition, Station 106 volunteers have provided more than 31,000 volunteer hours of service to communities in the region, serving residents and visitors alike.

On Wednesday, May 18, Station 106 will host a “ground-breaking” ceremony at Twin Anchors, where Station Leader Rob Sutherland will do the “first weld” for the construction of the station’s future rescue base.

