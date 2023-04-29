Sicamous community members team up to clean up

The community showed up to freshen up the District of Sicamous for spring.

On Saturday, April 29, a group organized to pick up trash in district parks and along roads and highways and to refresh public garden beds as part of the yearly community clean up initiative.

Organized by Deb Heap, who spearheads Communities in Bloom programs each year, and facilitated with the help of district staff and council, a group made up of all ages sporting colourful shirts and high-visibility vests spread out to get the district’s public spaces looking refreshed after a long winter.

A group also met at the Sicamous and District Seniors Centre Society to sweep up debris and tend to flowerbeds on the property.

Heap said she has lots of projects in mind for this spring and summer and is excited to share them with the community as they take shape.

