Sicamous council approves accessory building for historic Red Barn

A Sea Can will be placed at Sicamous’ historic Red Barn as an accessory building for storage.

At its Nov. 30 meeting, Sicamous council approved the use of a Sea Can and agreed to waiving related development permit fees as the Red Barn, at 1226 Riverside Ave., is operated by the non-profit Eagle Valley Arts Council.

There is a requirement that the structure not block the rear access door of the building, and it has to be placed at least six metres from the boundary of the property behind it.

The can will likely be painted red to match the exterior of the barn, and will provide space for more art to be displayed.

The can cannot block access to parking, entrances or exits on the property, and the only concern came from the fire department regarding the can’s location, which is near a propane tank. An additional permit was approved to allow for the can near the tank.

It was decided that the Red Barn ultimately needs the storage space, but as a heritage designation in Sicamous, there has to be care taken to ensure no damage is done to the building. A concern was raised about snow falling off the roof of the barn and accumulating between it and the Sea Can, potentially damaging the windows. Additional snow removal maintenance will be required, and the possibility of extending the roof so that it hangs over the can was also mentioned.

