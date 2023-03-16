Sicamous council awarded Splatsin the contract to upgrade the Kerr Road Owlhead Creek Crossing culverts that are deteriorating. (Rebecca Willson/ Eagle Valley News)

Sicamous council awards priority infrastructure project to Splatsin

Splatsin Developmenet Corporation’s price, experience fit project requirements

A priority infrastructure project in Sicamous has been contracted out to the Splatsin Development Corporation.

At the March 8 meeting, council discussed the replacement of culverts beneath Kerr Road at the Owlhead Creek Crossing. Staff reported the culverts are undersized and occasionally prone to minor flooding.

Due to the deteriorating condition of the steel culverts, council deemed the project a priority and as requiring specialized work because of regulatory requirements that need to be met concerning execution, timing and environmental care.

The replacement project has been incorporated into the 2023 district budget for $350,000, and Splatsin have come to council with a contract amount totalling $253,337 plus GST.

To award a direct contract, a project should meet requirements outlined in the District of Sicamous’ Purchasing Policy. A project needs to require special skills, have risks associated with any delay, present scheduling challenges and fall under a particular trade or protocol agreement or memorandum of understanding.

Council noted Splatsin have access to a bridge that can be opened to maintain road access while the project is underway, and their approach and their under-budget plan appealed to Mayor Colleen Anderson.

“Splatsin has done this before, they know what they’re doing and they’re the people for the job,” said Anderson.

