Sicamous Curling Club fun-spiel a rocking success

Eight teams competed for prizes and new members always welcome

Ken and Eileen Whitehead, Louise Wentzell, Frank Dolling, Deborah Ritchie and Ed Jolley competed at the Sicamous Curling Club’s third annual two-person fun-spiel on Feb. 11, 2023. (Contributed)

The Sicamous Curling Club hosted its third annual fun-spiel and it was a rocking competition.

Eight teams of two competed for prizes on Feb. 11 in an action-packed day of curling that also included lunch.

The team of Louise Wentzell and Frank Dolling went undefeated in the competition, winning the first place title. Eileen and Ken Whitehead were behind by only one point, securing second.

There was tight competition between Brenda and Garry DeVos and Deb Ritchie and her teammate Ed Jolley. Ritchie and Jolley came out one point ahead to claim third place.

This event couldn’t have happened without volunteer support, and the club thanked its reliable volunteers including Scott and Marie Gray, Ken and Rigmor Short, Louise Wentzell and Cherie Poole.

New members are always welcome and no curling experience is necessary. Anyone interested can contact the Sicamous Curling Club at sicamouscurling@gmail.com, Brenda DeVos at 250-463-5561 or Scott Gray at 250-836-5684.

