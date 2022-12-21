Sicamous Eagles fans come bearing gifts, clothing for last home game of 2022

Teddy bears and stuffed animals collected by the Sicamous Eagles on Teddy Bear Toss game night, Dec. 16 2022. (Sicamous Eagles/ Facebook)

Sicamous Eagles fans came out to support the team and their community at the Teddy Bear Toss game, the last home game of 2022.

On Friday, Dec. 16, the Eagles played the Revelstoke Grizzlies in Sicamous and at the home team’s first goal, fans rained stuffed animals and warm winter clothing down on the ice, to be collected by the Eagles and donated to the Eagle Valley Community Support Society (EVCSS).

A total of 98 teddy bears, 64 toques, 50 pairs of mittens and about 12 pairs of socks were collected along with over 100 pounds of food.

The arena was busy with fans and a cheque for $1,500 was also presented to EVCSS from Mascon by TELUS during intermission.

The game ended at 4-3 for the Grizzlies after a nail-biting eight-round shootout.

The Eagles are now on holiday break and play their next home game Jan. 6 2023.

Charity and DonationshockeySicamousSports