Goalie Rhys Netherton minds the net during a game against the Kelowna Chiefs, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. He and fellow Sicamous Eagles are hosting a team trivia night at the Red Barn on Saturday, Feb. 4. (Sicamous Eagles Facebook)

Sicamous Eagles hosting trivia night to entertain fans

Evening of fun facts runs from 7 to 10 p.m.

The Sicamous Eagles invite you to flex your trivia muscles and support the local hockey program at their upcoming trivia night.

Alongside Tremendous Trivia Night Productions, the Eagles will be at the Red Barn, 1226 Riverside Ave., Sicamous on Saturday, Feb. 4, testing their fans’ knowledge of obscure and fun facts.

The event runs from 7 to 10 p.m. and costs $15 per person.

Participants must be 19 years old to attend and there will be a cash bar, raffles and prizes.

Tickets can be purchased at the Sicamous Visitor Centre, 446 Main Street.

