Sicamous Easter egg hunt returns to Finlayson Park

Kids hunt for eggs from 10:30 a.m. on April 8

Hop on over to Finlayson Park on Easter weekend for the return of the Community Easter Egg Hunt.

The event will come back in-person on Saturday, April 8, starting at 10 a.m.

Families can enjoy a morning of Easter games, crafts, safety awareness lessons and a story with the Easter Bunny hopping around to join in family photos.

The egg hunt schedule begins at 10:30 a.m. for under two-year-olds, 10:45 for ages three to five, 11:00 for the six to nine age group and children aged 10 and over hunt at 11:15.

Families must register their children at the Sicamous Recreation registration website before March 31 at 4:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Sicamous senior honoured at 99th birthday celebration

@willson_becca

rebecca.willson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CommmunityEventsRecreationSicamous