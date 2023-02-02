Sicamous farm hosts sourdough bread making class

Bakers will learn how to mix, shape and bake a loaf of sourdough bread

Let It Bee Farm in Sicamous is hosting a sourdough breadmakign class in February. (Pixabay image)

Learn how to make your own sourdough bread starter at a class put on by Let It Bee Farm in Sicamous.

On Feb. 17 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Let It Bee Farm, 1923 Raven Rd. in Sicamous, attendees will learn how to make sourdough from scratch. This will include guidance for mixing, shaping and baking a loaf.

At the cost of $40 per person, the class includes instruction, a glass of wine to sip on, and a live sourdough starter to take home so bakers can continue making fresh loaves at home.

Space is limited and interested bakers can sign up here.

READ MORE:Hot chocolate to sweeten the way to Salmon Arm’s Winter Fun Fest

@willson_becca

rebecca.willson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CommmunityEventsSicamous