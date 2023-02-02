Let It Bee Farm in Sicamous is hosting a sourdough breadmakign class in February. (Pixabay image)

Let It Bee Farm in Sicamous is hosting a sourdough breadmakign class in February. (Pixabay image)

Sicamous farm hosts sourdough bread making class

Bakers will learn how to mix, shape and bake a loaf of sourdough bread

Learn how to make your own sourdough bread starter at a class put on by Let It Bee Farm in Sicamous.

On Feb. 17 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Let It Bee Farm, 1923 Raven Rd. in Sicamous, attendees will learn how to make sourdough from scratch. This will include guidance for mixing, shaping and baking a loaf.

At the cost of $40 per person, the class includes instruction, a glass of wine to sip on, and a live sourdough starter to take home so bakers can continue making fresh loaves at home.

Space is limited and interested bakers can sign up here.

Hot chocolate to sweeten the way to Salmon Arm's Winter Fun Fest

