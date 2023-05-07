Sicamous heritage registry committee moves project into new hands

Council to take over, can add and send sites to provincial list

The Red Barn in Sicamous has a heritage designation. Other properties in the district can be submitted for inclusion on the district’s heritage registry, which is being developed by a volunteer committee and forwarded to council for adoption. (File photo)

Sites of historical interest in Sicamous continue to be added to the district’s heritage registry, which will be passed along to the council as the project progresses.

The heritage registry’s volunteer committee, sponsored by the Sicamous and District Museum and Historical Society and represented by Barb Davidson, came to the May 3 Planning and Development Committee meeting to update members on the registry and the district’s options concerning it.

The registry began when the Red Barn in Sicamous was granted a heritage designation in 2021, which differs from a ranking on a registry in that a designation limits what development can be done on the land and requires specific permits.

A registry listing is more of an honourary recognition, allowing a pause on any proposed developments. The Red Barn’s designation required a heritage bylaw and a long and “onerous process,” according to district staff, so the heritage committee formed to allow voluntary submissions to be added to a heritage registry more easily.

Since the last time the committee appeared before council, on Oct. 12, Davidson said hundreds of volunteer hours have been put into the project.

The main goal of the presentation was to recommend the registry be adopted by mayor and council, at which point the committee will dissolve and the registry would be administered by the district going forward, said Davidson.

Davidson explained the benefits of a heritage registry to the community, including recognizing its diverse heritage, contributing to reconciliation efforts, acknowledging the past and valuing the present. She also said the registry can help to build a sustainable future, protect community identity and demonstrate community pride.

Benefits to property owners that submit their sites for the registry include recognition on maps and websites, heritage value acknowledgement, provisions in the BC Building Code and possible eligibility for grants and incentives. The registry committee’s presentation made sure to clarify that inclusion on a heritage registry does not provide advanced legal protection or prove an impediment to site development. It only gives council the right to pause permits up to 60 days to explore building and conservation options.

Davidson emphasized the committee’s consciousness that the history of Sicamous did not begin with European settlers, and said it considered a historical aspect to the registry document but was aware it would only cover the past 200 years. Splatsin have been invited to collaborate with the registry and Davidson said Splatsin staff are interested, and the two parties hope to have Indigenous cultural stories included soon.

Davidson laid out the proposed steps to having a property listed on the heritage registry. Property owners need to submit a package to planning and development services with a statement of significance and a letter of consent to begin the process. District staff or a council-designated committee can then forward the submission to council, and if council agrees, they will nominate the property to the registry.

The submission is then forwarded to the provincial heritage branch to be added to the B.C. registry.

Council can add properties to the registry without the owner’s consent and send them on to the provincial level, she said, but noted sites must be a “real property,” meaning the site must be attached to the land. She clarified some submissions do not fall under that definition, like the 1928 Gottfriedson fire truck. Historical artifacts like that can be on the Sicamous registry but not the provincial one.

It was recommended that the registry project move forward to council, and the idea of a separate formal group to keep track of the project and report to council was also brought forward.

