Danny the horse pulls the unnamed passengers of a sleigh across the snow-covered ground in this December 1939 photo. (Sicamous and District Museum Photo)

Danny the horse pulls the unnamed passengers of a sleigh across the snow-covered ground in this December 1939 photo. (Sicamous and District Museum Photo)

Read more: 1.7 million fish released into Thompson, Okangan and Shuswap lakes

Read more: It’s getting tougher in Salmon Arm to be a person with no housing

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter