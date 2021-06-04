Sicamous history in pictures: Ogopogo boat

Pete Martin sits aboard the old Ogopogo boat in this photo, circa 1955, from the Sicamous and District Museum and Historical Society Photograph Collection.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Photo taken circa 1955
Pete Martin sits aboard the old Ogopogo boat in this photo, circa 1955, from the Sicamous and District Museum and Historical Society Photograph Collection.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
21 per cent of district’s water usage unaccounted for
People gather to honour children who died, speaker urges participants to never forget them
BC Housing, provincial government announce June 1 opening of 35-unit Birch Place
Collaborative Secwépemc Landmarks Project to include landmark sculptures and trail markers
Jesse Faulkenham disappeared from Grand Prairie on June 2
RCMP say the man was allegedly impaired
Western Canada’s oil and gas sector see cancellation as a blow to a reeling industry
Students, seniors, Indigenous people and homeless supported with basic necessity of shelter
The former president called Facebook’s decision ‘an insult’
Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available
Shaelene Bell’s body found more than four months after she went missing in Chilliwack
Flood warnings for sections of the Skeena, Stikine and Tuya rivers, flood watches for several others
Shaelene Bell’s body found more than four months after she went missing in Chilliwack
BC Housing, provincial government announce June 1 opening of 35-unit Birch Place
Sergeant said officers found suspect asleep at wheel of parked vehicle on three separate occasions
“To spend that period of time not being able to connect to nature with your family is really hard.”
Employee for housekeeping company contracted out by Fraser Health posted about incident on TikTok
Collaborative Secwépemc Landmarks Project to include landmark sculptures and trail markers
Lawsuit alleges two officers’ actions hindered investigation, causing critical evidence to be lost early on