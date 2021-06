Titled Eagle Valley School students on bicycles, this photo taken in 1946 includes Dorothy Sutherland, Mary Mair, Frances Mair, Velma Caswell, Amy Rauma, Bernice Graham (m. Hyam), Jack Blatchford, Jack Johnson, Peter Wicklund, Reid Finlayson, Ivan Graham and Leo Kingelin. Image from the Sicamous and District Museum and Historical Society Photograph Collection.

Sicamous