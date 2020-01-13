Sicamous history in pictures: pick of the crop

Samantha and Sabrina Dewitt have their giant pumpkin all picked out for their jack-o-lantern for Halloween on October 26, 1994. (Eagle Valley News photo)
Samantha and Sabrina Dewitt have their giant pumpkin all picked out for their jack-o-lantern for Halloween on October 26, 1994. (Eagle Valley News photo)
City to sign memorandum of understanding with Neskonlith, Adams Lake bands
The Jan. 25 session will teach mechanical, backcountry and avalanche safety.
The 6-3 victory came on the same night as the Eagles’ annual cancer fundraiser.
An arctic weather system will bring bitter cold to the region.
A group of kids took to the slopes of South Broadview Elementary… Continue reading
Retired teacher Joel Rosenau attempting to teach himself what he once taught others
Canadian investigators expected to get access to crash site near Tehran and remains of the plane
Founder of Toronto restaurant chain wants to help pay for victims’ funeral costs
‘Not criminally responsible’ hearing will no longer take place for Oscar Arfmann
Court ruled eligibility cannot be restricted to those whose natural death is ‘reasonably foreseeable’
Two moose caught on camera near mobile home park Sunday
The 55-year-old will spend an additional five years behind bars.
There are numerous restrictions placed on Tallio outside of prison
Three skiers were on Mount Hector, north of Lake Louise, when slide occurred
Horse and rider were riding near Kamloops during snowstorm
The father was holding the two children when a wave swept all three into the water
Queen says she understands the couple wants to start a new life for their family
So far, 21 companies that either ship goods internationally or carry those goods have signed
All 176 people on board, many of them Canadians, were killed
City to sign memorandum of understanding with Neskonlith, Adams Lake bands
The Jan. 25 session will teach mechanical, backcountry and avalanche safety.