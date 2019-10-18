Sicamous gardener Hanna Huhtala may have been the squash growing champion of 1980 with her 165 lbs. squash, grown in the garden of her Rauma Road residence. That same year, Huhtala grew a squash weighing in at 110 lbs, and another at 45 lbs. Huhtala told the Eagle Valley News she used no chemicals in her garden, only compost, and that the giant, 165-lb squash would be used to make a “neighbourhood pie.” (File photo)

Sicamous history in pictures

Sicamous history in pictures: Giant gourd

