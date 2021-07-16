The Districts of Sicamous has invited local kids to vote on the animal to be sculpted from a stump at 417 Main Street. (Zachary Roman-Eagle Valley News)

The Districts of Sicamous has invited local kids to vote on the animal to be sculpted from a stump at 417 Main Street. (Zachary Roman-Eagle Valley News)

Sicamous kids invited to vote on animal sculpture

Votes can be cast online, or in person at 446 Main Street

The District of Sicamous is hoping local kids won’t get stumped by their new survey.

Sicamous youth have been invited to vote on which animal will be sculpted, with a chainsaw, from a stump at 417 Main Street.

The district has presented three options: a bear, an owl, or a raccoon.

The survey can be completed online at surveymonkey.com/r/ChainsawArt, or printed out, coloured in and returned to the district at 446 Main Street.

Read more: GoFundMe set up for Salmon Arm brothers killed in crane collapse

Read more: Silver Creek firefighters quick to contain fire in Spa Hills

@roman_reports
zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Sicamous

Previous story
Musicians eager to play Music in the Bay stage by Shuswap Lake

Just Posted

A photo of the Sicamous Beach Park washroom and concession facility on July 8. (Zachary Roman/Eagle Valley News)
Early August completion targeted for washroom, concession at Sicamous Beach Park

The “Eagles’ Nest” dormitory behind the Sicamous and District Rec Centre. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)
District of Sicamous looks to rent out Eagles’ Nest accommodation facility

Jeremiah Vergera and Darah Thurston, Shuswap Middle School students who did the ceremonial unveiling of the first Trailhead post on June 1 near the Little Mountain fieldhouse in Salmon Arm, speak to Neskonlith knowledge-keeper Louis Thomas. Coming next in the project are Landmark signs. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Secwépemc Elders guide stories, bless sites for Shuswap Landmarks project

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The largest living cat spans 3.33 metres