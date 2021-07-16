Sicamous kids invited to vote on animal sculpture

Votes can be cast online, or in person at 446 Main Street

The Districts of Sicamous has invited local kids to vote on the animal to be sculpted from a stump at 417 Main Street. (Zachary Roman-Eagle Valley News)

The District of Sicamous is hoping local kids won’t get stumped by their new survey.

Sicamous youth have been invited to vote on which animal will be sculpted, with a chainsaw, from a stump at 417 Main Street.

What animal would you like carved out of the stump at 417 Main Street? Children and youth are encouraged to fill out the Chainsaw Art Survey to help us choose which animal local artist, Mike Ormondy, will create! Surveys at District Hall or online: https://t.co/yhq8kfT4gE pic.twitter.com/yTGPxdFYyY — District of Sicamous (@DOSicamous) July 13, 2021

The district has presented three options: a bear, an owl, or a raccoon.

The survey can be completed online at surveymonkey.com/r/ChainsawArt, or printed out, coloured in and returned to the district at 446 Main Street.

