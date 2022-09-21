Sicamous legion ceremony marks passing of Queen Elizabeth II

‘Modest but meaningful turnout’ gives recognition to nation’s mourning over the loss

Sicamous legion members pay their respect in a ceremony to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Contributed)

Were you aware there are three groups accorded the title “Royal” in Sicamous?

Those would be the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, The Royal Canadian Legion, and the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue.

Of course, many who have served in the military and in other notable appointments have also been in organizations accorded the title by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II (and predecessors). It was fitting then that the legion sponsor a ceremony on the 19th of September to officially join events in the United Kingdom.

A modest but meaningful turnout was there to give recognition to the nation’s mourning at this loss.

Overseen by the president of Branch 99 and presided over by Padre Fred Duck and CWO (Retired) Al Stevens, a branch contingent and spectators took their positions shortly before 11 a.m. at the cenotaph. A seven-flag Colour Party led by veteran Ron Simpson then marched on to the skirl of bagpipes played by piper Bob Gallaher.

The ceremony included singing of O Canada, a solemn remembrance prayer and meaningful address in recognition of the Queen. Last Post announced a two minute silence lifted with a bagpipe lament. A wreath saluting and in memory of the Queen was placed together by Branch 99 President Bob Moore and RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil.

The padre closed the gathering with a prayer of thanksgiving for God’s comfort of family, and for His bringing our sovereign to rest from her noble reign of 70 years. He then led in singing God Save the King.

The Colour Party, made up of veterans and legion members as well as representatives of Sicamous and Malakwa fire departments and the BC Ambulance Service, concluded the memorial, marching off along with the official legion contingent. Many spectators then joined the legion for an excellent luncheon.

