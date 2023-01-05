Sicamous Legion hosting Robbie Burns night

The Shuswap Pipes n’ Drums band will be performing at the Sicamous Legion Saturday, Jan. 21 at 5:30 p.m. (Shuswap Pipes n’ Drums/Facebook)

The Sicamous Legion is hosting a full Robbie Burns night, complete with dinner and entertainment, for the first time since the pandemic shuttered in-person events.

On Saturday, Jan. 21 at 5:30 p.m., the Sicamous Legion will have a roast beef dinner with all the fixings in the upstairs area. In true Robbie Burns fashion, there will also be haggis at the dinner table.

The bar will be open with live entertainment downstairs following dinner. Julie and the Finn Ryders as well as Shuswap Pipes n’ Drums will perform in the lounge and the dance floor will be open.

A silent auction will be ongoing throughout the evening.

Tickets are $40 and are available at the Legion or by emailing shuswappnd@gmail.com.

