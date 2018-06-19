Sicamous legion mural taking shape

The mural in the process of being painted on the western wall of the Sicamous legion hall on Wednesday, June 13. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

A collaborative effort between the Sicamous and District Arts Council, the Sicamous Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion and other community members is taking shape on the wall of the legion hall. A large painted mural is coming together on what was once bare concrete.

When it is finished the mural will contain imagery paying tribute to past and present members of the Canadian Armed Forces. It will feature a depiction of the Vimy Ridge memorial, an icon that legion member Al Stevens says serves as a symbol of the birth of the Canadian Armed Forces. Along with the Vimy Memorial, the mural will feature the Canadian flag overlaid with a silhouette of a soldier kneeling before a grave and a Canadian Forces cap badge celebrating those who currently serve.

Members of the arts council have created the mural with input from Stevens and other legion members.

Related: District of Sicamous pursuing purchase of cenotaph property from legion

The partially-completed mural has been painted primarily by Arts Council Members Kim Hyde, Dianna Bowles and Cindy MacKrell.

Hyde said the rain in recent weeks has slowed down the painting somewhat and with daytime temperatures climbing above 30 degrees, they can now only paint in the morning when it is cool.

Hyde says she hopes the mural on the legion will encourage other businesses to consider a mural created with help from the arts council on their walls.

Deb Heap, one of the organizers of Sicamous’ Communities in Bloom efforts, says the mural fits with Sicamous’ plan to revitalize and beautify the town centre.

Crezon sign material, which the mural is being painted on, was purchased through the Communities in Bloom budget and installed on the side of the legion hall this spring by Stevens and other volunteers.

Heap said ACE Hardware donated the paint that is being used to create the mural.

“You can see it’s a work in progress but it’s obvious that they are making good gains,” she said.

All involved agree creating the mural has been a team effort.

“I’d appreciate if the community got a thank you because that’s where this really comes from,” Stevens said.

@SalmonArm

sports@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter