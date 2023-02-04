Tom Patterson’s ’35 Ford Coup on display at a past Show n’ Shine event in Sicamous. The 2023 Moose Mouse Days plans to include a car show put on by the Sicamous Car Club. (File photo)

Tom Patterson’s ’35 Ford Coup on display at a past Show n’ Shine event in Sicamous. The 2023 Moose Mouse Days plans to include a car show put on by the Sicamous Car Club. (File photo)

Sicamous Moose Mouse Days continues to garner community support

Plans include sports, car show, dance; next meeting set for Feb. 16

The movement to revive Moose Mouse Days in Sicamous continues to grow, nurtured by local community members with a vision for the long-awaited return of the festival.

On Jan. 19, another community meeting was held to discuss the particulars surrounding the return of Moose Mouse Days.

Jake DeWitt’s Moose Mouse Days Classic softball tournament in Finlayson Park will open the festival weekend, launching the festivities that will take place July 29 and 30, 2023.

READ MORE: Sicamous softball tourneys in spring will lead up to hopeful return of Moose Mouse Days

Additional activities planned so far include a dance on the Saturday evening, July 29, hosted at the Sicamous Curling Club; a pickleball tournament hosted by Deb Heap; a road hockey tournament being organized by Rob Sutherland; and a car show Saturday put on by the Sicamous Car Club.

Other ideas put forward so far have been a fast pitch or slap shot competition from Parkview Elementary’s Parents Advisory Council, a dunk tank and photo opportunities with the Moose Mouse itself at the Sicamous and District Museum.

More ideas are always welcome as another organizingmeeting is scheduled for Feb. 16, 7 p.m., at the District of Sicamous office, 446 Main St.

READ MORE: Return of Sicamous Moose Mouse Days gaining traction, second meeting planned

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CommmunityEventsSicamous

Previous story
Okanagan libraries launch Minecraft-inspired cards

Just Posted

Tom Patterson’s ’35 Ford Coup on display at a past Show n’ Shine event in Sicamous. The 2023 Moose Mouse Days plans to include a car show put on by the Sicamous Car Club. (File photo)
Sicamous Moose Mouse Days continues to garner community support

This dark-eyed junco will flash its outer bright white tail-feathers when it flies, making it easy to identify as it flits from bush to bush. (John G. Woods photo)
Column: These snowbirds live year-round in the Shuswap

Sage Peden and fellow buccaneers from Bastion Elementary School get ready to head out for the Larch Hills Pirate Loppet on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
In photos: Young pirates find their ski legs at Shuswap’s Larch Hills

Shuswap Search and Rescue were able to use a helicopter for a Queest Mountain rescue thanks to daylight and good weather on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (Shuswap Search and Rescue photo)
Helicopter rescues seriously injured snowmobiler on Queest Mountain near Sicamous