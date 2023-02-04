Sicamous Moose Mouse Days continues to garner community support

Tom Patterson’s ’35 Ford Coup on display at a past Show n’ Shine event in Sicamous. The 2023 Moose Mouse Days plans to include a car show put on by the Sicamous Car Club. (File photo)

The movement to revive Moose Mouse Days in Sicamous continues to grow, nurtured by local community members with a vision for the long-awaited return of the festival.

On Jan. 19, another community meeting was held to discuss the particulars surrounding the return of Moose Mouse Days.

Jake DeWitt’s Moose Mouse Days Classic softball tournament in Finlayson Park will open the festival weekend, launching the festivities that will take place July 29 and 30, 2023.

Additional activities planned so far include a dance on the Saturday evening, July 29, hosted at the Sicamous Curling Club; a pickleball tournament hosted by Deb Heap; a road hockey tournament being organized by Rob Sutherland; and a car show Saturday put on by the Sicamous Car Club.

Other ideas put forward so far have been a fast pitch or slap shot competition from Parkview Elementary’s Parents Advisory Council, a dunk tank and photo opportunities with the Moose Mouse itself at the Sicamous and District Museum.

More ideas are always welcome as another organizingmeeting is scheduled for Feb. 16, 7 p.m., at the District of Sicamous office, 446 Main St.

