Sicamous pride shines, as does community after annual cleanup

Sicamous was blooming with community pride over the weekend as volunteers endeavoured to tidy up the town for summer.

Saturday, April 24, marked the return of the annual Sicamous community cleanup, which saw a large team of volunteers pick up trash and tend to landscaping projects.

Sicamous Communities in Bloom chair Deb Heap said more than 40 people took part in the effort. They could be identified during the cleanup by the yellow District of Sicamous T-shirt they received with the words “Hope is growing” written on the back.

Heap said the Sicamous Bible Church and Pickleball Club both had large contingents take part. Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo also rolled up his sleeves to lend a hand.

“Bryant Laboret and his skid steer were a huge help with bush whacking and the Eagle Valley Snowmobile Club’s chain and brush saws made a big difference,” said Heap.

Local businesses also provided support in the form of transportation and materials.

Heap said more than 1,300 kilograms of of garbage and brush were collected from along roadsides and dropped off at the local Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) landfill at no charge.

In addition to picking up refuse, volunteers weeded and planted the senior’s housing flower beds, and spruced up flower beds at the Legion, the Red Barn and the district’s fire hall.

“At the end of the event volunteers were treated to a physically distanced yummy bag lunch prepared by Judy and donated by the Legion…,” said Heap. “All in all in was a great day.”

Heap encouraged volunteers to wear their T-shirts as they continue to pull weeds, plant and pick up litter around town.

“People are noticing and you can see the improvements and increased pride in the community,” said Heap.

