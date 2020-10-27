Sicamous projects get Communities in Bloom awards

Russ Hodgkins, left, Mayor Terry Rysz, Deb Heap, Legion Vice President Marty Goble and Sicamous councillor Jeff Mallmes meet to celebrate a Communities in Bloom award Sicamous received for work done at the Legion hall on Main Street. (Submitted)

The pandemic didn’t prevent Sicamous residents from kicking up the community’s curb appeal.

Although the normal Communities in Bloom judging was altered this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sicamous was still recognized for its ongoing work sprucing up the Royal Canadian Legion Hall on Main Street, and new updates to the exterior of the Red Barn Arts Centre.

The project at the legion, which has been a multi-year undertaking for Communities In Bloom volunteers in Sicamous, was completed in 2020. The finished project received first place honours in the provincewide “bloom where you’re planted” contest. The mural on the legion hall’s west wall, the new parking lot, the upgraded cenotaph and the outdoor patio all contributed to Communities in Bloom’s decision to give Sicamous the award.

Work conducted this year to improve the look of the Red Barn Arts Centre received an honourable mention. Landscaping at the Arts Centre was Sicamous Communities in Bloom’s feature project for 2020. It included a large rock garden at the rear of the Arts Centre property and cedar-panel fencing to replace the old chain link. The Arts Centre’s fences and walls are also now adorned with decorative barn quilt panels painted on large sheets of wood.

“The beautiful old building is a centre for the arts in Sicamous and now it has a site as lovely as the building and the paintings it houses,” the Communities in Bloom summary of the project reads.



