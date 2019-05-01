Sicamous RCMP detachment receives unique decoration

The Sicamous RCMP detachment is sporting a unique piece of exterior decor.
The building on Paradise Avenue has been fitted with one of the barn quilts made in a recent Eagle Valley Arts Council project.
Barn quilts are large, square pieces of signboard painted with geometric designs reminiscent of patchwork quits and displayed on the outside of buildings. The one the arts council produced for the Sicamous detachment is centered around the silhouette of an RCMP officer dressed in the red serge and riding a horse.
Kim Hyde from the arts council told the Eagle Valley News that once all the barn quilts painted by local artists are in place, a map of all the buildings they’re on will be created so people will be able to drive by and enjoy the artwork. Barn quilts will be placed in Malakwa, Sicamous and Swansea Point. Several, including the one at the RCMP detachment, are already up.
