A painting done during Dody’s Art for Everyone program at the Red Barn. Several family-friendly craft classes are coming up through the Eagle Valley Arts Council starting in February. (Eagle Valley Arts Council- Facebook)

Sicamous’ Red Barn home to upcoming art classes and events

Moccasin making, jig dancing, dream catchers and more

There are plenty of upcoming opportunities to get crafty and express your artistic side at the Red Barn in Sicamous.

Eagle Valley Arts Council program director Sue Simmonds said family craft events are always popular and the Red Barn is looking to continue them this year.

Next month sees the return of one of the Red Barn’s most popular events, the dream catcher workshop. On Family Day (Feb. 20), family members of all ages can come and, for $5 each, create a personalized dream catcher with instructor Ashta Funk. Children under 13 need to be accompanied by an adult but will be able to make their own craft. The last two dream catcher classes sold out and Simmonds said she is sure this one will be just as busy.

Every Friday night in February at 6 p.m., those who want to learn a red river jig dance can come to the 45-minute lessons to master the steps. This class has been held before, and past students will be attending the Unplug and Play Family Literacy Week’s red river jig dance class on on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 5:30 p.m to show newcomers the moves. The dancers are moving towards holding a public performance of the jig, but Simmonds said some wanted to take the second round of classes before dancing in front of a crowd. The jig dance class costs $5 per person and that covers all four classes.

On Feb. 27, from 4 to 6 p.m., families are invited to join a teepee craft class for $5 per person.

Starting March 6, a moccasin making class will be held for three Monday evenings. Crafters will make their own custom pair of moccasins. This class costs $15 per person and all supplies will be provided. The class is open to all ages but children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult as some skills are more difficult.

On March 27, check out the beaded earrings class to create a unique pair of earrings. The class runs from 4 to 6 p.m. and costs $5 per person including all supplies.

Registration and payment for all events can be sent to info@eaglevalleyartscouncil.com.

Ongoing arts programs like Dody’s Art for Everyone, running 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays, and the Eagle Valley Brush and Palette Club, Fridays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., are always welcoming new drop-in attendees.

Anyone interested in supporting the Eagle Valley Arts Council and becoming an active member of the arts community in Sicamous can purchase an annual membership to become a council member. You will get discounts, exhibition opportunities and volunteer engagement with a like-minded group of people. For more information, visit the Eagle Valley Arts Council website.

