The Sicamous roundabout off Highway 1 was lit up in green in honour of the Logan Boulet Effect and Green Shirt Day on Friday, April 7, 2023. (Mascon roundabout camera image, courtesy of Cheri Sutherland)

The Sicamous roundabout off Highway 1 was lit up in green in honour of the Logan Boulet Effect and Green Shirt Day on Friday, April 7, 2023. (Mascon roundabout camera image, courtesy of Cheri Sutherland)

Sicamous roundabout goes green to support organ donors

District recognizes organ donation program and the Logan Boulet Effect on April 7

Sicamous showed up for organ donors and recipients by going green.

April 7 is recognized as Green Shirt Day, honouring organ donors and raising awareness and registration for the life-saving operation in B.C.

Across the province, green shirts are worn to remember Logan Boulet and the lives lost and families impacted by the Humboldt Broncos bus crash on April 6, 2018.

On Friday, April 7, Sicamous joined communities across the province in going green in honour of the Logan Boulet Effect, lighting the roundabout off Highway 1 in green lights.

The district also recognized International Purple Day in March, with the roundabout shining purple to show support for people living with epilepsy.

READ MORE: Sicamous and Kelowna lighting up in purple for epilepsy awareness

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CommunitySicamous

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: Okanagan guitar show strums up a crowd in Peachland
Next story
Summerland Easter Egg-stravaganza includes 10,000 eggs

Just Posted

Deanea and Allan Wageler check out home decor at Hooked Decor and Gifts at the store’s opening day in its new location on Main Street Friday, April 8, 2023. (Rebecca Willson/ Eagle Valley News)
Sicamous store makes its Main Street debut

The Sicamous roundabout off Highway 1 was lit up in green in honour of the Logan Boulet Effect and Green Shirt Day on Friday, April 7, 2023. (Mascon roundabout camera image, courtesy of Cheri Sutherland)
Sicamous roundabout goes green to support organ donors

Left to right: Friends Steve Abbey, Tyler Lamb, Andy Hamilton, who was in his eighth year of attending Okanagan Fest of Ale and Jeff Henderson enjoying the event at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre in 2018. (Brennan Phillips/Western News)
Thirst grows as Okanagan Fest of Ale ‘returns to roots’ next week in Penticton

Two pysanky written at Marla Belsheim’s class on Saturday, April 1, at the Sorrento Centre. (Michael Shapcott photo)
‘A symbol of hope’: Shuswap woman keeps up Ukrainian spring tradition to welcome newcomers

Pop-up banner image