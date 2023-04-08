Sicamous roundabout goes green to support organ donors

District recognizes organ donation program and the Logan Boulet Effect on April 7

The Sicamous roundabout off Highway 1 was lit up in green in honour of the Logan Boulet Effect and Green Shirt Day on Friday, April 7, 2023. (Mascon roundabout camera image, courtesy of Cheri Sutherland)

Sicamous showed up for organ donors and recipients by going green.

April 7 is recognized as Green Shirt Day, honouring organ donors and raising awareness and registration for the life-saving operation in B.C.

Across the province, green shirts are worn to remember Logan Boulet and the lives lost and families impacted by the Humboldt Broncos bus crash on April 6, 2018.

On Friday, April 7, Sicamous joined communities across the province in going green in honour of the Logan Boulet Effect, lighting the roundabout off Highway 1 in green lights.

The district also recognized International Purple Day in March, with the roundabout shining purple to show support for people living with epilepsy.

