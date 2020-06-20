Sicamous Saturday market back up and running at new location

The weekly artisan market will operate at the Sicamous Senior’s Centre.

Dorie Pankratz discusses her homemade jewellery with Terry and Bernie Mullen at the Sicamous Saturday Market on Saturday, June 20. The market recently relocated from the Red Barn to the Sicamous Seniors Centre. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

The Sicamous Saturday market is bringing the same blend of garage sale and local artisans to a new location this summer.

The market will run every Saturday until Thanksgiving from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sicamous Seniors Centre. Market organizer Terry Sinton said various locations were used in the past but was most recently at the Red Barn.

On offer at the opening day of the market on June 20 was everything from homemade baked goods and textiles to jewellery.

Sinton said markers on the floor were in place to promote social distancing and the vendors were spaced out. Hand sanitizer was available and there were separate entrance and exit doors to promote space between people.

She said they are always looking for new vendors.



