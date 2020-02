Parkview Elementary in Sicamous pulled out all the stops for the anti-bullying Pink Shirt Day on Feb. 26.

Many students and staff came to school wearing pink clothing. The school also worked together on an enormous pink-shirt shaped banner which students and staff signed their names on.



