Sicamous Show and Shine to share night with new farmer’s market

The new market will be a Friday-night fixture in the legion parking lot until late August.

Bryan Johnson shines up his 1967 Camaro at the 2016 Sicamous Show and Shine. The opening night of this year’s Show and Shine will coincide with the opening of a brand new farmer’s market in downtown Sicamous. (File photo)

The shine of chrome and the smell of fresh produce will fill the air in downtown Sicamous on the evening of June 28.

A new Farmer’s Market is kicking off in Sicamous with a grand opening that will coincide with the opening night of the Show and Shine on June 28.

The market will run in the parking lot of the Sicamous Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion every Friday night this summer from 4 to 8 p.m. The last market of the summer will be held on Aug. 30 but a Thanksgiving event is in the works for Oct. 11.

Market organizers expect it to be the place to be on Friday nights in Sicamous.

The organizers of the market say they are always looking for a wide variety of products that are grown, raised or made in B.C. — including locally grown or processed fruits, vegetables, meat, cheese, nuts, fish, eggs, baked goods, specialty foods, herbs, flowers, plants and artisan goods. Those interested in showing their goods at the market can contact the owners by emailing sicamousfarmersmarket@gmail.com or phoning the legion to leave a message for them at 250-836-2224.

The market is registered with the B.C. Association of Farmers Markets (BCAFM). Market organizers say that next year, their goal is to participate in a BCAFM initiative called the Farmers’ Market Nutrition Coupon Program.

“The program engages community partners to issue coupons to families and seniors participating in their food skills programs to spend at their local farmers’ market each week. In turn this strengthens food security and farmers’ markets across the province,” an email from the market organizers reads.

