Sicamous Spring Festival sprouts up to support local green thumbs

Green thumbs and gardening beginners alike will have a chance to buy seeds, dine, take part in workshops and more at the upcoming Sicamous Spring Festival.

The festival is scheduled for May 6, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the hub across from Askew’s. It will be an opportunity for people to shop for gardening decor, crafts, farm-to-table products and jewelry from a variety of vendors, and sample local food trucks’ offerings. Saplings, seeds and flowers will also be available for purchase.

The market is being put on by the Sicamous Garden Society, a group that’s in the process of becoming a community club. Carly Procyshyn, Tamara Loughran, Lisa Simpson and Nicole Albisser make up the group of passionate gardeners. Deb Heap, Communities in Bloom committee chair, has also been instrumental in organizing the club, said Albisser.

“The seed swap in February kind of sparked an energy in the community for all things gardening and food growing,” said Albisser.

“The festival is the first of hopefully many more events and workshops to keep the spirit of growing food going strong.”

There will also be five educational workshops scheduled throughout the afternoon, taught by local experts. The workshops are offered at a sliding scale fee, from $5-$15.

At 11 a.m., there will be a talk on choosing the right soil for growing, followed by a lesson on starting seeds, complete with a seed starter to take home with a few vegetables planted to start out people’s gardening season.

A composting workshop is scheduled for 12:30 p.m., followed by a discussion about weeds versus herbs at 1:15 p.m. Rounding out the day at 2 p.m. is an instructional mushroom log-making lesson.

Jazmyn McMyn, with Grow and Change Horticulture Services, is one of the workshop instructors, with 25 years of horticulturalist, landscape design and hobby farm experience.

“Gardening, foraging, and preserving… I’m in to it all!” said Erin Green, another instructor. Green focuses on learning the healing benefits of weeds, herbs and other plants to make them into supplements, teas, food and medicine.

The mushroom log workshop will be spearheaded by Andy Hutchinson, whose hobby is learning mushroom cultivation and has been involved with Fungi Fest in Sicamous for the last five years.

Families interested in making a Mother’s Day flower planter at the festival with instructions and assistance can sign up and purchase the supplies ahead of time at the Sicamous Loonie Toonie and More store. Children can keep busy with this activity while parents shop and attend workshops, said Albisser.

@willson_becca

rebecca.willson@saobserver.net

