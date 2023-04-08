Sicamous store makes its Main Street debut

Deanea and Allan Wageler check out home decor at Hooked Decor and Gifts at the store’s opening day in its new location on Main Street Friday, April 8, 2023. (Rebecca Willson/ Eagle Valley News)

A familiar face has opened up shop in a new storefront downtown, ready to serve locals and tourists for the summer season.

Hooked Decor and Gifts, which has been operating out of the district-owned houseboat along Highway 1 for the last four years, has moved into a storefront at 444 Main St.

Owner Leanne Hamilton decided to make the move as she experienced difficulty getting shoppers to stop in at the houseboat location.

READ MORE: Sicamous council discusses future of houseboat landmark along Highway 1

“It used to be the visitors’ centre years ago and, even still, after four years, people still thought it was that,” said Hamilton. “They never came in to see if it was or wasn’t. They’d just drive by.”

When Hamilton first rented the houseboat space from the district, she said it needed repairs. The district upgraded the facility and painted it, but branded it with Sicamous district marketing signage. She said that’s why she had trouble letting people know there was a separate business inside.

“I’m mostly excited for walking traffic, I think this will be a lot better.”

Hooked Decor hosted a soft opening on Thursday, April 6, where about 60 patrons came in and shopped, and several customers had already checked out the store an hour after it officially opened on April 7.

The store is open Wednesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. until summer, when hours will be extended. Hamilton said she is hiring for summer, and interested applicants can bring a resume to the store.

“I also love being downtown because the community businesses here really work together and communicate,” said Hamilton. “It’s limited space down here so I feel really lucky.”

READ MORE: Sicamous distillery looks to upgrade facade for an old western feel

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Sicamous childcare facility hosts open house to welcome families

@willson_becca

rebecca.willson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BusinessLocal BusinessSicamous