Sicamous students’ fundraising product is pickles

Pickles are on sale at Eagle River Secondary for 50 cents each.

The Eagle River Secondary leadership class is holding a novel fundraiser to get some more money saved for school activities. While most school groups needing to fill their coffers put on car washes and bake sales, at ERS the product on offer is pickles.

According to principal Mark Marino, the sale starting on Oct. 10 is the brainchild of Grade 8 leadership student Cody Hutchinson.

Marino added that staff members donated pickles for the sale, including some that are home-canned.

According to a poster put up on the Eagle River Secondary Facebook page, pickles are selling for 50 cents each. As an added promotion anyone who buys two pickles receives a cookie for free.

“We encourage our kids to be creative and think outside the box,” Marino said.

