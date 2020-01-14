Sicamous students take lead on helping less fortunate

James Wagstaff’s Eagle River Secondary leadership class, made up of Grade 7 to 12 students, delivered a sizeable donation to the Eagle River Community Support Society’s food bank just in time for Christmas. The donation, totalling $600 was raised by raffling off items provided by local businesses at the school’s Christmas craft fair in late December. (Photo contributed)

James Wagstaff’s Eagle River Secondary leadership class, made up of Grade 7 to 12 students, delivered a sizable donation to the Eagle River Community Support Society’s food bank just in time for Christmas. The donation, totalling $600, was raised by raffling off items provided by local businesses at the school’s Christmas craft fair in late December.

