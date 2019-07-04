Sicamous tidying up for Communities in Bloom judges

Effort encouraged to maintain community’s coveted four-bloom rating

Sicamous’ Communities in Bloom committee is leaning on efforts to keep the town tidy in hopes of maintaining its coveted four-bloom status.

Deb Heap, who led the task of making Sicamous shine, earning it the four-bloom rating from the Communities in Bloom in 2018, said she hopes the organization’s judges like what they see again in 2019.

Heap noted some of the District of Sicamous’ efforts at beautifying the community favour sustainability and water conservation over floral bloom. She said they have forgone hanging baskets on lamp posts for banners, and many of the street level planters are filled with foliage that conserve water.

Heap said beautification work continues at the Sicamous Legion. The look of the building on Sicamous’ Main Street improved leaps and bounds in 2018, with a mural painted on the side, a gazebo-style structure built around the cenotaph and a newly-paved parking lot. She said finishing touches are still underway at the legion property. Concrete finishing is still ongoing in the area between the cenotaph and the legion building. Heap has plants ready to go in but is awaiting the concrete work to be done.

“We’re far enough along with that part, the front of the legion, that I would feel comfortable saying that is going to get done,” she said.

Heap said a few other highlights on Main Street are the newly-opened Linda’s Gifts and More at the corner of Main Street and Shuswap Avenue, and Licks and Splits. The building which houses Linda’s has undergone a major face lift and Heap said the Licks and Splits Ice Cream store plans to update their storefront as well.

Heap said she is working closely with the district on unsightly premises; in particular, maintenance of vacant lots is important. If maintenance is not feasible, she said there is nothing wrong with screening the view of the property from the street.

“Anything people can do to tidy up, paint or screen, it’s all good,” Heap said.

A major boost to Sicamous’ efforts at looking its best for the summer tourist season and the Communities in Bloom judging is the annual community clean-up in May. Heap said each year they seem to find a little less garbage to pick up around town.

The Communities in Bloom judges arrive in Sicamous on July 14 and leave on the 16th. Most of the judging takes place on the 15th, but Heap said they will be looking around from the moment they arrive.

Heap is hoping Sicamous can maintain its four bloom standard, but sees the input from the judges as constructive criticism that can help the community improve.

