Sicamous to kick off the holiday season with return of Light Up Parade

Firefighter Ken Davidson hands off a suitably masked teddy bear to the Sicamous Fire Chief Brett Ogino during the department’s annual toy drive on Sunday Dec. 13, 2020. (Sicamous Fire Department/Facebook)

Get ready to light up the night and donate some holiday cheer during the Sicamous Christmas Light Up Parade and the fire department’s annual toy drive.

The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, starting at Eagle River Secondary School. It will follow a new route this year: After Eagle River Secondary, south down Paradise Avenue, right onto Main Street, left onto Riverside, left on Temple and left on Shuswap Avenue. The parade will end at the corner of Shuswap and Main.

If you would like to be a part of the parade this year, submit a registration form available on the District of Sicamous website to recreation@sicamous.ca, or drop it off in-person at the municipal hall (446 Main St.) by 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 28.

On Sunday, Nov. 4, the Sicamous Fire Department will rev up their engines, display flashing lights and sounding sirens to kick off the annual toy drive.

Residents should not be alarmed as the noise and lights starting around noon are only to alert the community that the trucks will be slowly driving by to collect donations of toys and food for the Eagle Valley Resource Centre food bank.

Donations can be dropped off at the food bank, 1214 Shuswap Ave., Sicamous, and toys can also be purchased and donated at Bargain Shop in Sicamous where firefighters will pick them up.

READ MORE: Andre’s Electronics opens its doors in Salmon Arm, Popeyes Chicken soon to follow

READ MORE: Shredding season: Big White opens for business

@willson_becca

rebecca.willson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

EventsHolidaysSicamous