Sicamous Tourism calling on artists to submit new visitor guide design

EXPLORE Sicamous is calling on artists for submissions for the next Visitor Guide printing. (DOSDC image)

Local artists are being asked to showcase what they love about Sicamous for a chance to be featured on the new Visitor Experience Guide.

Original artwork, photographs and graphic design projects are all welcome in the EXPLORE Sicamous contest.

Submit artwork to tourisminfo@exploresicamous.ca, or drop a physical copy off at the District of Sicamous Development Corporation office, 217 Finlayson St., Unit 2A. Contest closes March 31 at 5 p.m.

The EXPLORE Sicamous Tourism Advisory Committee will vote for the top submissions and announce winners on April 5.

Judges are looking for creativity and relatability of artwork to Sicamous.

