Sicamous Tourism calling on artists to submit new visitor guide design

Local artists are being asked to showcase what they love about Sicamous for a chance to be featured on the new Visitor Experience Guide.
Original artwork, photographs and graphic design projects are all welcome in the EXPLORE Sicamous contest.
Submit artwork to tourisminfo@exploresicamous.ca, or drop a physical copy off at the District of Sicamous Development Corporation office, 217 Finlayson St., Unit 2A. Contest closes March 31 at 5 p.m.
The EXPLORE Sicamous Tourism Advisory Committee will vote for the top submissions and announce winners on April 5.
Judges are looking for creativity and relatability of artwork to Sicamous.
